Former CIA Director warned Russia Security Chief against interfering in U.S elections

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

John Brennan, a former CIA director from the Obama administration, said he personally warned the head of Russia’s intelligence service lthat Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election would backfire and inflict damage to the relationship between Russia and the United States.

Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, Brennan described a classified phone conversation between himself and the head of Russia’s domestic security service,in which he said that “American voters would be outraged by any Russian attempt to interfere in the election, Washington Post reports.

When asked when he first got intelligence that the Russians were interfering, Brennan said he got concerned that the Russians were trying to interfere in President Trump’s campaign last year. “I believe I was the first U.S. official to brace Russia on this matter,” Brennan said.

According to the New York Times, this was the first time Brennan had publicly mentioned his concern about possible links between the President Trump campaign. Brennan had become so concerned about the possibility of a Russian intervention last year that he had high level meetings with top officials to brief them about the nature and extent of Russia’s interference.

Brennan was the Director of the CIA last year when U.S intelligence agencies had prior knowledge of Russia’s goal for interfering in the campaign which was to sabotage Hillary Clinton and emerge Trump as winner.

