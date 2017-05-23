South Korea fires shots at unidentified object flying from North Korea

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

South Korea’s military on Tuesday fired warning shots at an unidentified object from North Korea, Fox News reports.

Though the identity of the object remained unclear, the military said. The Yonhap news agency reported South Korea had fired about 90 shots into the air towards North Korea. The episode comes at a time when there is rising tensions in South Korea after North Korea’s latest ballistic missile test, Sunday.

US has been trying to persuade China, who is North Korea’s key ally to put a stop to the nuclear missile tests, China has been unsuccessful so far. Since the beginning of 2016, DPRK has conducted various missile launches and tested two nuclear bombs an open defiance of U.N Security Council sanctions and resolutions, Reuters reports.

[In case you missed it] Pres. Trump cuts down Medicaid, increases Military, security spending in US budget

Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi said in a statement on the website of the Foreign Ministry, “We urge North Korea to not do anything to again violate U.N. Security Council resolutions. At the same time, we hope all parties can maintain restraint, not be influenced by every single incident, …persist in carrying out Security Council resolutions on North Korea and persevere with the resolution of the issue through peaceful means, dialogue and consultation.”

CNN According to the, The United Nations Security Council is set to meet Tuesday morning to discuss North Korea’s recent actions, including the latest ballistic missile test.