by Omoleye Omoruyi

Former James Bond, Roger Moore has been reported dead, aged 89.

It was confirmed on his Twitter account with a statement from his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017