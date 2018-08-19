Move over, Idris Elba! Our own Kenneth Okolie is giving us killer James Bond vibes

Kenneth Okolie

While the internet buzzed about rumours of Idris Elba playing James Bond recently, and Elba complicating things on Twitter through tweets that stoked and dismissed the rumours, our own Kenneth Okolie stealthily released a photo on his Instagram this week, looking sharp and clean shaven.

Issa headshot by @aarongangphotography 📸

A post shared by Kenneth Okolie (@kennethokolie) on Aug 14, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

READ MORE: It’s time we talked about this year’s AMAA nominees

But it’s more than that so guys, hear me out: the photo blisteringly looks like Okolie should be in an Hollywood action flick, and not just anyone but James Bond. Yes, yes, look closely. The black jacket with the collar raised up is all swag, with the stare seriously giving us major 007 vibes. Comments have poured in, with many calling him James Bond (like we are!) and Denzel Washington (OK, close) and asking if his new look is for an upcoming movie.

The internet tried to create another movie poster of Elba as Bond, and although it isn’t a bad effort, we are currently obsessed with Okolie’s James Bond-triggering snapshot.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo August 17, 2018

Here’s when Ufuoma McDermott’s “What Just Happened!” will be released in cinemas

The last time Ufuoma McDermott produced and directed a movie was 2017’s Christmas Is Coming, which announced her debut as ...

Bernard Dayo August 16, 2018

“Mirabel” the new short film from Judith Audu’s is her directorial splash

While watching the trailer for Judith Audu’s directorial debut Mirabel, I wondered why one of the lead characters looked familiar. ...

Bernard Dayo August 15, 2018

Stupid, rubbish, garbage: Cinema Pointer is the platform refusing to sugarcoat reviews of Nollywood movies

Have you read a Cinema Pointer movie review on Instagram? It is concise, cuttingly honest and somewhat fun. In a ...

Wilfred Okiche August 13, 2018

Review: Seven and a Half Dates is terribly unglamorous

Box office Nollywood continues to double down on the comedies and the romances. Seven and a Half Dates is only ...

Bernard Dayo August 13, 2018

Here’s when Faraday Okoro’s “Foreign Prince” will hit American cinemas

If you are wondering who Faraday Okoro is, here’s a crash course: he is a NYU graduate student and became ...

Bernard Dayo August 12, 2018

Idris Elba is teasing us as James Bond on Twitter and we literally can’t handle it

If you have been on the internet for the past three days, you must have caught wind of Idris Elba ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail