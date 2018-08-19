Move over, Idris Elba! Our own Kenneth Okolie is giving us killer James Bond vibes

While the internet buzzed about rumours of Idris Elba playing James Bond recently, and Elba complicating things on Twitter through tweets that stoked and dismissed the rumours, our own Kenneth Okolie stealthily released a photo on his Instagram this week, looking sharp and clean shaven.

Issa headshot by @aarongangphotography 📸 A post shared by Kenneth Okolie (@kennethokolie) on Aug 14, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

But it’s more than that so guys, hear me out: the photo blisteringly looks like Okolie should be in an Hollywood action flick, and not just anyone but James Bond. Yes, yes, look closely. The black jacket with the collar raised up is all swag, with the stare seriously giving us major 007 vibes. Comments have poured in, with many calling him James Bond (like we are!) and Denzel Washington (OK, close) and asking if his new look is for an upcoming movie.

The internet tried to create another movie poster of Elba as Bond, and although it isn’t a bad effort, we are currently obsessed with Okolie’s James Bond-triggering snapshot.