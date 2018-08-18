The Late 5: Buhari returns from 10-day vacation, Youth protest end to rescue operations at collapsed building | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Saturday returned to Nigeria after his 10-working-day vacation in London, United Kingdom.

The President was received at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Abuja by top government officials and his supporters.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says the rescue operations at the site of the four-storey building collapse in Jabi area of Abuja has officially ended.

While the FCT Administration said there was no indication that anyone was buried under the debris, relatives of victims in the four-storey building have however protested the decision of the FCTA to end the rescue operation at the site on Saturday, insisting that about 18 victims were still trapped under the rubble.

Coordinator, Abuja Municipal Metropolitan Council,Umar Shuaibu, explained: “We worked overnight with floodlight, we were able to comb out everything and found that there is no single person buried anywhere under this rubble. We combed everywhere even where we don’t expect to have bodies, the machines went and did a professional job.

At least one person has been killed and over hundred persons mostly women and children have been displaced following a monsoon rainfall on Thursday in Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the areas affected by the heavy rainfall included Yolde-Pate, Jambutu and Loko in Yola South, Yola North and Song Local Government Areas of the state, respectively.

Dr Muhammad Suleiman, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), who confirmed the development, said that the agency had provided relief materials to the victims and appealed to humanitarian actors in the country to come to the aid of the victims.

The Nigerian Army on Saturday handed over 23  minors rescued from Boko Haram to United Nations Children Fund for rehabilitation.

Maj.-Gen. Abbah Dikko, Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, who disclosed this at the command headquarters in Maiduguri, said the exercise was in conformity with international best practise.

Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Organisation and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Kofi Annan has died, according to information from his family and the Kofi Annan  Foundation this Saturday.

