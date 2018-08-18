BREAKING: Former U.N Sec-Gen, Kofi Annan dies

Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Organisation and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Kofi Annan has died, according to information from his family and the Kofi Annan Foundation this Saturday.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana in 1938, he served as the seventh UN Secretary-General from 1997 to 2006, a period that saw him receive a joint award with the universal organisation, as Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2001 “for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world.”

He was the first black African to become a UN Secretary General, after he suceeded Boutros Boutros-Ghali, another African and became the first from within the ranks of the United Nations staff to rise to the position.

Annan died at age 80, after a brief illness in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday, with his wife and three children by his side.

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness… pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ — Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) August 18, 2018

In a statement by the current Secretary-General of the United Nations, ‏ on Saturday, he said: