BREAKING: Former U.N Sec-Gen, Kofi Annan dies

Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Organisation and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Kofi Annan has died, according to information from his family and the Kofi Annan  Foundation this Saturday.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana in 1938,  he served as the seventh UN Secretary-General from 1997 to 2006, a period that saw him receive a joint award with the universal organisation, as Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2001 “for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world.”

He was the first black African to become a UN Secretary General, after he suceeded Boutros Boutros-Ghali, another African and became the first from within the ranks of the United Nations staff  to rise to the position.

Annan died at age 80, after a brief illness in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday, with his wife and three children by his side.

In a statement by the current Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres on Saturday, he said:

“Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good.  It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing.  
In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organization into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination.  
My heartfelt condolences to Nane Annan, their beloved family, and all who mourn the loss of this proud son of Africa who became a global champion for peace and all humanity.”
Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 17, 2018

The Late 5: Premium Times reporter regains freedom; One feared dead, children trapped in Abuja building collapse | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Samuel Ogundipe, a journalist and reporter with online medium, Premium Times ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 17, 2018

Just In: Detained Premium Times Reporter, Samuel Ogundipe released

Samuel Ogundipe, a journalist and reporter with online medium, Premium Times who has been detained in the custody of the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 17, 2018

The Big 5: FG dismisses UN report on ransom paid for #DapchiGirls, declares Aug 21 and 22 public holidays | Other stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: A report by the United Nations (UN) has claimed that the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 16, 2018

The Late 5: NEC sets up committee to decentralise Nigeria Police, Falconets crash out of World Cup | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday resolved to set up ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 16, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Cardi B to open 2018 MTV VMA, Detroit Church holds vigil for ‘Queen of Soul’ | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 16, 2018

The Big 5: I’m under mounting pressure to run for President – Tambuwal, INEC defends budget before NASS | Other stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has on Wednesday, disclosed that he ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail