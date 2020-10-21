#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Buhari’s insistence on remaining silent is creating wide spread anxiety

Almost everyone in the public eye, a celebrity, an influencer, a politician or sometimes an athlete, tend to have a trade mark, a signature move if you will, synonymous with their brand. Simply put, there is that one thing we know them for, which incidentally could be what had made them famous in the first place.

For some Nigerian politicians, however, their trademark always seem to border between something that makes a mockery of our political system, or something that just flat out offends people.

Lai Mohammed has developed a knack for making statements that infuriates Nigerians. Olusegun Obasanjo seems to be fund of drafting letters with advice in them that are contrary to the decisions and actions he took when he was in power. Dino Melaye seems to enjoy creating hit records much more than he enjoys solving state problems, and President Muhammadu Buhari seems to detest making public statements, even on issues that have digressed to the level of national crises.

You just know its bad when the President of the neighbouring country is putting out a statement on a national issue before the President of the country in question.

Buhari has made a career off of isolating himself from the Nigerian people, particularly when he is most needed. But for this issue, his silence is something that is intolerable, as it involves acts of terrorism on home soil.

Almost 24 hours ago, men of the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful protesters, killing and injuring many. The incident so far has garnered international attention and has spawned a number of riots all across Lagos, yet the President remains silent.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned the shooting, Presidential aspirant of the United States of America, Joe Biden, asked the Nigerian government to desist from such acts of gross human rights violation, and local authorities, including the Ooni of Ife, former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, and even the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, have all said something about the shooting, except of course our dear old President.

This silence is only infuriating people the more, making anything he may eventually come out to say all the less valid. He is also, in a lot of people’s mind, the main perpetrator of this #LekkiMassacre, which makes the need for him make a public address all the more urgent.

Buhari is indeed the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Army, and the army simply cannot act absent his approval, yet he hasn’t felt the need to  address the nation.

Nigerians on Twitter are outraged and or saddened by this fact, and they are beginning to wonder if their President truly even cares.

