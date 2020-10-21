Nigeria mourns: We would never forget the Lekki Massacre | #TheYNaijaCover

Nigeria stood still on Tuesday night. Thousands witnessed the gruesome murder of peaceful #EndSARS protesters by the Nigerian army at Lekki toll gate, Lagos.

The protesters were on their knees, surrendered and harmless. They were waving the Nigerian flag and singing the Nigerian anthem and still, they were murdered in cold blood. Entertainer, DJ Switch, streamed the tragic event live from the scene, showing protesters tending to the wounded.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had come out to say that 25 people had been wounded but no one had died. He later injected in a statement later that an individual had died at a hospital as a result of the blunt-force suffered at the scene.

It goes without saying, Nigerians were and still are distraught. There is nothing more to say. Tonight we would sit in the discomfort of darkness, and ponder what went wrong. We would remember Tuesday night. We would never forget the Lekki Massacre.

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 20, 2020

Ceasefire!: Sanwo-Olu imposes 24-hour curfew in Lagos | #TheYNaijaCover

In what can only be termed as a shocking and not-so-shocking announcement, the Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, imposed ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 19, 2020

#EdoPrisonBreak: Hoodlums attack two Edo prisons, free inmates

Protests have been ongoing in various parts of Nigeria for more than a week now. The demonstrations have shown to ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 16, 2020

Ode to our fallen heroes: Two killed at #EndSARS protest in Edo | #TheYNaijaCover

The bitter irony of being killed by police officers at a protest against police brutality is unspeakable. It is even ...

Michael Isaac October 15, 2020

We will ‘North’ have it: Northern governors kick against disbandment of SARS | #TheYNaijaCover

‘SARS is not all made up of bad elements alone as it also includes personnel who are doing their work ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 14, 2020

‘Monkey dey work…’: Nigerians react to Senators’ N1.24m Hardship Allowance | #TheYNaijaCover

When someone says ‘hardship allowance’, you immediately think- money for someone who is going through some form of hardship. I ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 13, 2020

Reward for loyalty? Buhari nominates presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner | #TheYNaijaCover

Barely one week ago, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, had stuck her neck out for the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail