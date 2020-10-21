Nigeria mourns: We would never forget the Lekki Massacre | #TheYNaijaCover

Nigeria stood still on Tuesday night. Thousands witnessed the gruesome murder of peaceful #EndSARS protesters by the Nigerian army at Lekki toll gate, Lagos.
The protesters were on their knees, surrendered and harmless. They were waving the Nigerian flag and singing the Nigerian anthem and still, they were murdered in cold blood. Entertainer, DJ Switch, streamed the tragic event live from the scene, showing protesters tending to the wounded.
Despite the overwhelming evidence, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had come out to say that 25 people had been wounded but no one had died. He later injected in a statement later that an individual had died at a hospital as a result of the blunt-force suffered at the scene.
It goes without saying, Nigerians were and still are distraught. There is nothing more to say. Tonight we would sit in the discomfort of darkness, and ponder what went wrong. We would remember Tuesday night. We would never forget the Lekki Massacre.
Toluwanimi Onakoya is a spirited writer, creative and videographer. Her biggest drive is to connect with people and depict tales using various forms of media.
Toluwanimi is available on Instagram and Twitter @nimi_onaks
