Nigeria mourns: We would never forget the Lekki Massacre | #TheYNaijaCover

Despite the overwhelming evidence, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had come out to say that 25 people had been wounded but no one had died. He later injected in a statement later that an individual had died at a hospital as a result of the blunt-force suffered at the scene.

It goes without saying, Nigerians were and still are distraught. There is nothing more to say. Tonight we would sit in the discomfort of darkness, and ponder what went wrong. We would remember Tuesday night. We would never forget the Lekki Massacre.