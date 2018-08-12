Idris Elba is teasing us as James Bond on Twitter and we literally can’t handle it

If you have been on the internet for the past three days, you must have caught wind of Idris Elba being linked (yet again) to playing James Bond. Frankly, it’s been an exhausting, longstanding rumour. “Idris Elba as James Bond? Celebrating 10 Years of Rumors,” reads a recent Vox headline while the Hollywood Reporter thinks it’s “All Made Up Stuff.”

There’s been a good measure of press optimism, though, Elba’s name on the lips of many to replace the weathered Daniel Craig as Bond successor. In particular, Elba’s response to the heavy rumours reached feverish heights this morning when he simply tweeted, “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”

The 45-yr-old, British actor pandered to a culturally, self-referential catchphrase popularised by the Bond movies. Unbelievably, I heard myself scream when I came across the tweet myself because just yesterday, I saw the 2017 movie The Mountain Between Us starring a hermetic cast of Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.

Of course, Daniel Craig has confirmed that he has one more Bond movie left in him – the yet-to-be-named twenty-fifth instalment of the franchise and to be directed by Danny Boyle – but all eyes will be on who replaces Craig in the famous tuxedo. I don’t bet but hey, Elba takes it.

