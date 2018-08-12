1,000 youth join Access Bank to celebrate International Youth Day

To celebrate International Youth Day, Access Bank hosted students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to an educational forum cum party. The event centered around this year’s globally recognized theme which is ‘Safe Spaces for Youth’.

The event which held at Access Bank UNILAG campus branch had in attendance over 1,000 students sharing ideas on the subject of safe spaces for youth across Nigeria.

It was a fun atmosphere as students participated in various activities such as dancing competition, quiz challenges, 360 degree camera shots, board games, and brain teasers.

There was also a panel discussion with 6 student influencers including a final year Biochemistry student, Ogunbiyi Omotolani, and Okafor Uchenna, a fresh graduate from UNILAG.

Others were Jacinta Amune, a 400 level Mathematics student cum blogger; Irianele Virtuous Osalumese, 300 level Mass Communications undergraduate; Otekaye Oluwatobi, Engineering Faculty Students President; and Seun Richard, Faculty of Arts Students President.

Life & Career Coach and Management Consultant, Bankole Williams delivered a keynote speech on creating safe spaces while expressing gratitude to Access Bank for organizing the event.

“The impact of this event cannot be quantified as it will go a long way to create awareness about safe spaces for youths in Nigeria,” Williams said.

Doyin Coker, Head of Youth Banking spoke on the International Youth Day theme saying, “Individuals can create safe spaces in their personal relationships with each other by inclusiveness and respect for everyone’s opinions. This will help to enhance peaceful co-existence and also attract the development we seek as individuals. We have a responsibility to create safe spaces for each other even as we search for our own safe spaces.”

Students and other participants at the event left with a deeper knowledge on the benefit of creating public, digital, and civic spaces to promote innovation and development.

 

L-R:
Head, Events & Sponsorships at Access Bank Plc,Ogechi Kasie-Nwachukwu, Head of Youth Banking, Access Bank PLC, Doyin Coker, Group Head, Communications & External Affairs at Access Bank Plc, Amaechi Okobi

 

 

