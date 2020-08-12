International Youth Day: The Future Awards Africa announces Nominees for Community Action from across Africa

Now in its 15th year, Africa’s most prestigious award, The Future Awards Africa, has announced the nominees for its Prize for Community Action in commemoration of this year’s International Youth Day which holds August 12, 2020.

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), are a set of awards given by The Future Project (TFP), to honor and celebrate young people between the ages of 18 and 31, who have made outstanding achievements in the year under consideration.

In line with the theme of International Youth Day 2020, ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action,’ the award highlights outstanding young Africans building communities despite the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals across Africa. The award, to be held as a television and digital event this year, acknowledges their excellent contributions to community building within the year in view.

In no particular order, below are the nominees for The Future Awards Africa Prize for Community Action 2020:

  1. Samira Isah Modibbo (29 years) Nigeria
  2. Ellen Chilemba, (22 years) Malawi
  3. Derick Omari (24 years) Ghana
  4. Nelson Kwaje (28 years) South Sudan
  5. Seyi Aragbada (26 years)  Nigeria
  6. Trevor Oahile, (23 years) Botswana
  7. Njeri Gateru (31 years) Kenya
  8. Anyanwu Joseph (23 years) Nigeria
  9. David Avido (24 years) Kenya
  10. Ayodeji Alonge (22 years) Nigeria

Read full profiles on awards.thefutureafrica.com

For more updates, follow us @tfaafrica or email via [email protected]

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Onyinye Udeh August 11, 2020

Aisha Dirisu emerges winner of Donors for Africa 2019/2020 Social Innovators Bootcamp (SIBC) Pitch Competition

Donors for Africa Foundation, a grant management nonprofit organisation leading change, organised the first digital social innovators boot camp in ...

Onyinye Udeh August 11, 2020

Chude Jideonwo, Michael Oluwagbemi, Yetunde Ajibade to speak at Getwork Nigeria International Youth Day event

Research has shown that the alarming rate of unemployment in Nigeria is majorly caused by dearth of skilled personnel for ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 10, 2020

CNN’s Stephanie Busari admitted into Yale’s World Fellow Class of 2020

Renowned journalist, Stephanie Busari, has been selected as the only Nigerian in the Class of 2020 for the annual Yale’s ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 6, 2020

Osinbajo, Prof Lumumba, Anne Rafferty, others to speak at Justice Research Institute’s Law and Policy Webinar series

The Justice Research Institute (JRI) is a leading research and critical information development Institute. As part of its research and ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 5, 2020

Civil society groups announce citizen initiative towards solving challenges with electricity distribution

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country at the forefront of resolving the challenges in the distribution sub sector of ...

Op-Ed Editor August 5, 2020

“I was devastated when I heard I was at risk of retinal detachment in both eyes”- Dolapo Agbede reveals on #WithChude 

This week’s episode of #WithChude explored a conversation that is rarer than the condition that should prompt it – sight ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail