The police interim report on NASS invasion is a true reflection of Nigeria’s rotten education sector

The state of Nigeria’s education sector has formed discourse at many fora with many calling on government to salvage our failing educational system. However, the government has chosen instead to ignore all the please for reform and the sector has worsened significantly since Nigeria became a democracy. In fact, the APC led government at the moment has done practically nothing to improve the age long rot in the sector. There is no known education policy of the Muhammadu Buhari presidency despite the fact that the sector through the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), has contributed a lot to government coffers and proven economically viable to invest in education.

The decades of neglect have finally begun to manifest in every facet of national life. We now have to battle with the incompetence of poor graduates that have infiltrated different organizations in the country. At several times, we’ve seen civil servants who lack basic comprehension skills, there have been reported cases of graduates that cannot defend their degrees while others can neither read nor write without errors owing to the poor state of the country’s education sector.

The recent interim report on the invasion of National Assembly submitted by the Inspector General of Police to the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to say the least is shameful. I can imagine how the erudite professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria will be shaking his head in dismay at intervals while reading the so called report. Apart from the fact that the report lacked substance in its entirety, the grammatical blunders especially poor spelling of words and poor usage of words makes the report a poor document. The fonts used for the report is also unprofessional while continuous repetition of words made it so awful.

It’s a known fact that someone of the status of the Inspector General of Police will not write a letter as that will be done by one of his numerous aides but he is expected to proof read before he appends his signature for onward “Transmission” to the acting President. His inability to do that has made a mess of his office and has shown the poor state of education in the country to him. This may look like a non-issue but it’s important we take a second look at it as it relates to the poor state of education in the country.