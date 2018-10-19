Entertainment Roundup: Game of Thrones Richard Madden tipped as new James Bond | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Nigerian veteran comedian, Ola Omonitan is dead

He dominated the stage at the same time with the late actor, Moses Adejumo, popularly called Baba Sala.

Omonitan, who was popularly known as Ajimajasan, died at his home in Ibadan after a protracted illness.

Richard Madden ‘to be offered James Bond role’

After playing Sergeant David Budd in Bodyguard, Richard Madden has caught the eye of James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli, who may offer him the role.

‘The criminal case against is on the verge of collapse’

TMZ reports that prosecutors and police are clashing over allegations the lead detective, Nicholas DiGaudio engaged in repeated acts of witness tampering.

The report says DiGuadio instructed one of Weinstein’s alleged victims to delete relevant information from her phone prior to turning it over to prosecutors.