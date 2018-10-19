Aside jollof rice, bad movies is another thing Nigeria and Ghana have in common

Nigeria

We have bemoaned bad Nollywood movies since forever. It’s utterly exhausting and makes the future of the industry look bleak, especially now that filmmakers are currently obsessed with “cinema movies” designed to earn them box office profits. The Nollywood movies released this year, with negative reviews from critics, is reminiscent of 2017’s abjectly atrocious movie slate. We still don’t have a break out star.

That said, the issues plaguing the output of Nollywood aren’t so different from the Ghanaian movie industry. The rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana have perennially revolved around jollof rice, facilitated by social media millennials. Both countries, it appears, can take comfort in their similar production of bad movies. The conversation was ignited on Ghanaian Twitter, when Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku posted a blunt review of Ghanaian movies written by Gabby Otchere-Darko on Twitter.

“I Have Never Felt So Disappointed After Watching Ten Ghanaian Movies,” the title reads, and it has generated comments on the current state of Ghallywood. But the most eye-catching response was from Netherlands-based Ghanaian writer Anguah Abbey. Her response subsequently morphed into a thread wherein she challenged practitioners to break away from stereotypes, make movies that gives justice to rape victims and discontinue from recycling storylines.

She tagged Yvonne Nelson and AMVCA winner Lydia Forson, and the thread highlighted so many issues that also afflicts Nollywood. While the Jollof Wars is content fuel for social media and borders on seemingly healthy rivalry, Nollywood and Ghallywood both need urgent overhauling. And that’s something both countries can agree on.

 

