Ramsey Nouah is frightening in the trailer for ‘Levi’ and this may be the best we have ever seen him

In the last shot for the trailer for Levi, Ramsey Nouah is asked by his secretary if he is dying. Her voice trembles, a small fear of the unknown. Swiveling round, Nouah furiously says ”do I look like I am?” and we can see his teeth stained with blood, drooling. The scene packs a lot of punch and Nouah’s face is grotesquely scary. Levi is an upcoming film from Okey Oku, whose last movie Black Rose was described as a Nollywood triumph by Cinema Pointer. A great review, coming from the barbed, no sugar coating platform.

Which is why I think Levi can be another smash from the producer and director. Per the synopsis, Nouah who plays the titular Levi has loved Somi (Nancy Isime) since they were children; him being classes ahead of her. He went on to chase his dreams, became very successful. He’s carried with work and would love to get more work done before settling down but a crisis happens. Levi has symptoms of a medical condition that could be fatal. Fearing the worst, he makes a quick decision to find and marry his childhood crush, Somi and then make a family before he dies. However, Somi is already married and this might be Levi’s first failure as he’s never failed at anything.

The movie also recruits Deyemi Okanlowan, Lydia Forson, Lisa Omorodion, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Nneoma Okoro and it hits cinemas January 18.

