No time to watch the Arise TV interview with Buhari people were talking about? Here’s a summary in a few interesting tweets

On Tuesday, social media was buzzing with the hashtag #AriseInterview – a 90-minute-long interview the television channel Arise TV had with President Buhari for their segment dedicated to chatting with presidential candidates. Although not a live one, the channel had already stated via Twitter that the interview was recorded and ”unedited.” Anchored by Charles Aniagolu, the interview focused on current issues and various policies by Buhari.

The interview panel had Eniola Bello, Managing Director of ThisDay newspaper; Kayode Komolafe, the Deputy Managing Director of ThisDay newspaper; and Segun Adeniyi, chairman of ThisDay Board of Editors, all of whom were instructed by the president not to bring in their equipment but was told that NTA will record the interview and send the tape to the channel.

Check out how the internet responded in these tweets.

The number of people killed in Benue & Taraba are not up to the number of people killed in Zamfara States. – @MBuhari How can a president be saying this ? Are we comparing death toll now ?#AriseInterview — Dr (@Steadi_lady) January 8, 2019

Heartbreaking: To see a chronic failure and incompetent old dude, on #AriseInterview– telling so much lies about the things, he is not even aware of.

Saying: inflation has gone down, how? Unrepentant daft. Thousands slaughtered and this failure is comparing deaths by states. — EA2 | Eddie O. Alegbe II (@eddie_alegbe) January 8, 2019

If you are finding it difficult to believe our verdict about Buhari’s performance at the #AriseInterview, ask yourself why all APC cretins are not commenting about it. His performance was so woeful even his party members are avoiding it. That’s why they stopped the media chat. — Lordbishop (@realDewoye) January 8, 2019

#AriseInterview I wonder the type of graduate we have in this country.buhari said we aren’t importing rice .Are we? Can’t differentiate between smuggling and importing. — bakare dayo warner (@cooldayor) January 8, 2019

Bereft of new ideas? He never had ANY idea. He is the closest name i can think of at the mention of incompetence. Sad that some of us thought this man would have been an upgrade from the previous govt, but all he ever wanted was to be president at all costs. #Ariseinterview https://t.co/LQ7J05HTQN — Adeola Amosun (@Adeolamanuel) January 8, 2019