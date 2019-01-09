Article

No time to watch the Arise TV interview with Buhari people were talking about? Here’s a summary in a few interesting tweets

On Tuesday, social media was buzzing with the hashtag #AriseInterview – a 90-minute-long interview the television channel Arise TV had with President Buhari for their segment dedicated to chatting with presidential candidates. Although not a live one, the channel had already stated via Twitter that the interview was recorded and ”unedited.” Anchored by Charles Aniagolu, the interview focused on current issues and various policies by Buhari.

The interview panel had Eniola Bello, Managing Director of ThisDay newspaper; Kayode Komolafe, the Deputy Managing Director of ThisDay newspaper; and Segun Adeniyi, chairman of ThisDay Board of Editors, all of whom were instructed by the president not to bring in their equipment but was told that NTA will record the interview and send the tape to the channel.

Check out how the internet responded in these tweets.

