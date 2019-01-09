The Big 5: Minimum wage: How NLC protested in Abuja; Buhari rolls out Basic Health Care Provision Fund | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today.

Minimum wage: How NLC protested in Abuja

Following a previous meeting between the federal government and Labour leaders to avert a planned nationwide strike, and which led to a deadlock, the National Labour Congress and other Labour unions protested in Abuja Tuesday and it was spearheaded by Labour president Ayubba Wabba. Mr Wabba said the Labour leaders agreed to meet with the government to ensure that the processes for the transmission of the bill on a new minimum wage would be completed. “We will go ahead with the mass protest nationwide,” he said. Later on Tuesday after the protest, the Nigerian government said it will send the bill to the lawmakers on January 23.

Buhari rolls out Basic Health Care Provision Fund

Late Tuesday evening President Buhari rolled out the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) appropriated by the National Assembly in the 2018 budget. The BHCPF is the one per cent of the federal government Consolidated Revenue and contributions from donor grants set aside to fund the basic health needs of Nigerians. It is the fundamental funding provision under the National Health Act and was appropriated for the first time in the 2018 budget since the Act was signed in 2014.

Immunisation: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledges $75 million to Nigeria

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will commit $75 million to immunisation intervention in Nigeria over the next five years, the philanthropic organisation has pledged. The country director of the foundation, Paul Bassinga, made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja at the launch of the second National Strategic Health Development Plan (2018-2022), and the roll out of the implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Funds.

Nigeria Police gets new Secretary

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has appointed Assistant-Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Taiwo Lakanu, as the new Force Secretary. The Force Spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. Mr Moshood said the appointment takes immediate effect as his predecessor, AIG Abdul Bube retired on December 31, 2018 after 35 years of service.

First Lassa fever conference holds in Abuja

The Nigerian government will host the first Lassa Fever International Conference in Abuja to mark the 50th anniversary of the discovery of the disease. Lassa fever, also known as Lassa hemorrhagic fever (LHF), is a type of viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus. The virus was first isolated 50 years ago in Lassa, a town in Borno in northeast Nigeria, for which it has been named. The conference, organised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and its partners, will hold January 16 and 17. The objective is to increase global health focus on a disease found mostly in West Africa.