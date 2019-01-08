AITEO CAF Awards 2018: Mo Salah emerges Male Footballer of the year | Full list of winners

Egypt and Liverpool Forward, Mohamed Salah has for the second consecutive year emerged as the African Footballer of the year, beating team mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal Forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mo Salah in 2017 edged same two players to clinch his first award on the continent in a vote decided by the technical directors and head coaches of 56 CAF member associations.

Here’s a list of the other awards and winners:

Women’s National Team of the Year – Nigeria (Super Falcons)

Men’s National Team of the Year – Mauritania (Al-Murabitun)

Women’s Coach of the Year – Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Men’s Coach of the Year – Hervé Renard (Morocco)

Best Federation President – Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco)

Youth Player of the Year – Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Goal of the Year – Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

Women’s Player of the Year – Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

Men’s Player of the Year – Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

African football legends Kanu Nwankwo (Nigeria), Goerge Weah (Liberia), Emmanuel Amuneke (Nigeria), Frédéric Kanouté (Mali), Samuel Eto’o(Cameroon), Patrick M’Boma (Cameroon), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria-repped by his daughter), Mo Salah (Egypt) and El Hadji Diouf (Senegal) were also honoured at the awards.