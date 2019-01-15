Article

BREAKING: Ibrahim Idris bows out, Buhari decorates Abubakar Adamu as Acting IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed in acting capacity, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Mohammad Abubakar Adamu as the new Inspector General of Police at a ceremony held at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

The development follows the compulsory retirement of the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Kpotun Idris having clocked 60 years today, in pursuant to the Nigeria Public Service Rules (2008) Section 020818, which stipulates “the compulsory retirement age of all grades in the service shall be 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service, whichever comes earlier.”

Born on November 9 1961, Abubakar Adamu who hails from Lafia, Nasarawa holds a BSc in Geography and was enlisted into the Force on 1 February, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and has been Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu; Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo.

He was most recently, Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau before his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police.

Assisting the president in the formal decoration of the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the Presidential villa on Tuesday, Ibrahim Idris thanked Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve under his administration, all Nigerians for the cooperation and support they accorded him and the entire personnel of the Force during his tenure, and enjoined them to extend same support to Abubakar Adamu.

There are indications however that at least, seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and a number of Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs) will be compulsorily retired following the announcement of the appointment of the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tuesday in line with the convention of the force.

