Article

Super Eagles AFCON squad of 1994 & 2013 set to lock horns for PVC Awareness this February

Super Eagles 1994 and 2013 AFCON Squad are set to play for the Tap iNitiative PVC Football Novelty Match at the Legacy stadium, inside National Stadium Surulere, Lagos on the 9th of February 2019 in partnership with OSIWA.

Through the PVC Novelty match, Tap iNitiative aims to use select  AFCON football stars from the 1994 and 2013 teams including Kanu Nwankwo , Victor Ikpeba,  Samson Siasia, Mutiu Adepoju, Uche Okechukwu, Alloysius Agu, Joseph Yobo to mobilize young people to get their PVC and choose the right leader.

On the 19th of January 2019, TAP iNITIATIVE will kick off its football viewing center campaign in Gombe, Lagos, Imo, Kaduna, Cross River, and Abuja ahead of the #PVCFootball awareness match to dialogue, encourage and educate young people on the need to vote. While the #PVCFootball match is free, spectators will be required to show their PVCs to gain entrance into the stadium.

For Sponsorship and Exhibition, please contact;

[email protected]

09099991035

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor January 14, 2019

DAAR Communications Plc recognises key industry players at 3rd DAAR Awards

And in a run up to the presidential elections: Atiku goes head to head against President Buhari and Aliko Dangote ...

Sponsor January 14, 2019

Nigeria’s greatest players hit the field to inspire a new generation of voters

On Saturday 12th January 2019, Tap iNitiative hosted a press meet and greet ahead of their upcoming PVCFootball novelty match. ...

Sponsor January 10, 2019

DStv’s Step Up Boost will upgrade your current subscription package to a higher one, offer starts on January 15

The new year is already ushering great things as DSTtv is set to be more consumer-oriented. Starting on January 15, ...

Sponsor January 10, 2019

How it happened at Laughfest | The variety show fundraiser successful for a worthy cause

The Joyful Joy Foundation and its founder, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, held the successful ‘LaughFest’ variety show fundraiser to an excited ...

Sponsor January 10, 2019

N-Power unveils reward package for volunteers, pegs star prize at N1m

The Federal Government has introduced a social media competition tagged ‘N-Power Impact Series Competition‘ for beneficiaries to share stories on the impact ...

Sponsor January 10, 2019

2baba, Falz, Mr Real, DJ Jimmy Jatt wow crowd at Jos Chillin’ Mega Fiesta #PowerOf1

The fun city of Jos was thrown into huge fun party when the Jos Chillin’ Mega Fiesta train came calling ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail