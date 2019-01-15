Super Eagles AFCON squad of 1994 & 2013 set to lock horns for PVC Awareness this February

Super Eagles 1994 and 2013 AFCON Squad are set to play for the Tap iNitiative PVC Football Novelty Match at the Legacy stadium, inside National Stadium Surulere, Lagos on the 9th of February 2019 in partnership with OSIWA.

Through the PVC Novelty match, Tap iNitiative aims to use select AFCON football stars from the 1994 and 2013 teams including Kanu Nwankwo , Victor Ikpeba, Samson Siasia, Mutiu Adepoju, Uche Okechukwu, Alloysius Agu, Joseph Yobo to mobilize young people to get their PVC and choose the right leader.

On the 19th of January 2019, TAP iNITIATIVE will kick off its football viewing center campaign in Gombe, Lagos, Imo, Kaduna, Cross River, and Abuja ahead of the #PVCFootball awareness match to dialogue, encourage and educate young people on the need to vote. While the #PVCFootball match is free, spectators will be required to show their PVCs to gain entrance into the stadium.

For Sponsorship and Exhibition, please contact;

[email protected]

09099991035