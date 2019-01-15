Article

The Late 5: Atiku accuses Buhari’s APC of plotting to rig elections; Okorocha’s party dumps Buhari, adopts Atiku | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today
Atiku gives Lamido, Makarfi, Dogara, Ekweremadu appointments

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, as technical advisers. The appointment was announced on Monday by the spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan. Mr Ologbondiyan also named former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, as the chairman of elder’s council for the campaign team of Mr Abubakar. A former chairman of the PDP, Kawu Baraje, was named as technical adviser to the director-general of the campaign, Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Buhari appoints Abubakar Adamu Mohammed as new IGP

Atiku campaigns in Ondo, accuses Buhari’s APC of plotting to rig elections

In a Premium Times report, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Monday took his campaign to Ondo State, warning that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari are planning to “steal votes.”

Abubakar, who had at an earlier campaign in Ekiti State promised to create jobs and fight insecurity, said the APC was not campaigning but was instead planning to subvert the will of the people and rig the elections across the country.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Soldiers’ sacrifices make nation – Buratai

For this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has said that the valour and sacrifice of soldiers make a nation. Furthermore, he said only heroes become soldiers.

“The Soldier-Heroes live forever. Their memories never die. Their valour and sacrifice make a nation. I commemorate the amazing selflessness of our fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price to ensure that our country remains indivisible,” Buratai said.

Okorocha’s party dumps Buhari, adopts Atiku

The Action Alliance (AA), party, formed by the governor of Imo Rochas Okorocha, in 2005 has said that it would throw its support, no for Buhari but behind the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for the coming election.

