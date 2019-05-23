Just In: Nigeria gets substantive Inspector General of Police

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has been confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council, as the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Mohammed who has served in acting capacity since January 15 when he took over from former IGP, Ibrahim Idris following his mandatory retirement age of 60 years, was announced as the substantive IGP at Thursday’s Police Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council chambers of the Presidential Villa Abuja.
The Police Council chaired by President Buhari is made up of 40 members including the President, state governors, the Inspector General of Police and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission.
