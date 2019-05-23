Just In: Nigeria gets substantive Inspector General of Police

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has been confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council, as the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mohammed who has served in acting capacity since January 15 when he took over from former IGP, Ibrahim Idris following his mandatory retirement age of 60 years, was announced as the substantive IGP at Thursday’s Police Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council chambers of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The Police Council chaired by President Buhari is made up of 40 members including the President, state governors, the Inspector General of Police and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

Section 28 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states the functions of the Council to include amongst others that “the Nigeria Police Council shall include – (a) the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force and all other matters relating thereto (not being matters relating to the use and operational control of the Force or the appointment, disciplinary control and dismissal of members of the Force);
(b) the general supervision of the Nigeria Police Force; and
(c) advising the President on the appointment of the Police.
Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.

