The Late 5: Abike Dabiri denies report on Ethiopian and Egypt Airlines running drug cartels in Nigeria; ASUU threatens another strike, says Buhari’s govt is to blame | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Tribunal dismisses suit seeking to stop Buhari’s inauguration

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the suit seeking to stop the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The suit was filed by Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and Ambrose Oworu, its presidential candidate. In the lead judgment delivered by Joseph Ikyechi, the tribunal dismissed the application for lacking merit.

ASUU threatens another strike, says Buhari’s govt is to blame

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has, Thursday, threatened to disrupt academic activities through strike, accusing the Federal Government of not keeping to her own side of the bargain concerning the 2019 Memorandum of Action. ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi made the statement in Abuja.

Don’t ignore Obasanjo’s comment on insecurity – Soyinka tells FG

Wole Soyinka, nobel laureate, has urged the federal government to consider the comment by Olusegun Obasanjo, former president, on the rising insecurity in the country. The foremost playwright was speaking at an event organised by the United Bank of Africa to mark the 2019 Africa Day, in Lagos, on Wednesday.

Buhari congratulates Fayemi as chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi, as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). The President said that Fayemi’s choice was by consensus, indicating the degree of confidence reposed in him by his colleagues.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President urged the new chairman to see his election as a unique opportunity to forge a deeper harmonious and fruitful working relationship not only with the Federal Government but also with other arms and tiers of government.

Abike Dabiri denies report on Ethiopian and Egypt Airlines running drug cartels in Nigeria

The Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has denied a media report title ” Egypt, Ethiopian Airlines Running Drug Cartels in Nigeria” says Dabiri-Erewa.”

The denial is contained in a press release signed by her Special Assistant on media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun and made available to journalists on Thursday in Abuja. Dabiri said that the report was incorrect and not a true reflection of what she said during the Senate committee public hearing chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya on Wednesday.

