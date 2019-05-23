Today’s Noisemakers: Audu Maikori, Bizzle Osikoya, Tonto Dikeh, Onye Nkuzi, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:


Your head is there, sis.


It’s ‘it’s’ and not ‘its.’


You are wasting so much words on someone who is irredeemably stupid.


ASUU says no.

But I worship Sango.


Awww. So sweet. Awww.

Infleuncer of life. Queen of the influencers. Tuale.


Yeah, the Fenty takeover is here bitch.

 

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Op-Ed Editor May 22, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri, Kate Henshaw, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo May 21, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Badt Boi, Ziziian, Dr Ola Brown, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo May 20, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Akin Alabi, Seun Onigbinde, Omojuwa, Joey Akan, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor May 17, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Elnathan John, Bruce Bateman, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo May 16, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Wole Odeleye, Timi Ajiboye, Dami Elebe, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor May 15, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Dami Elebe, Badt Boi, Omojuwa, Bizzle Osikoya, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail