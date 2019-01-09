RED CEO, Adebola Williams joins Africa’s richest woman, Isabel Dos Santos; European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani; Zimbabwean minister, Mthuli Ncube, others to speak at the European Parliament

Adebola Williams, the chief executive officer of RED, will join Africa’s richest woman and Chairperson, Unitel, Isabel Dos Santos; European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani; Domenico Rosa, Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development, European Commission; and Rt. Honourable Mark Simmons to speak at the European Conservatives and Reformists Group Africa Summit 2019 which holds today, Wednesday 9 January, 2019.

The event will provide a high-level platform for in-depth policy and political discussion on the future of the socio-economic relationship between the European Union and Africa.

Bringing together industry leaders across the world, the summit provides an opportunity to exchange best practice in key areas, such as democracy, security, economy, health related issues, emergent technologies, the use of development aid, and developing a future relationship on trade cooperation, expanding on areas of cooperation and highlighting key challenges in order to strengthen the European Union’s collaborative and effective partnership with African nations.

Adebola Williams will present a paper at the conference to highlight the impact of youth culture on socio-economic development and the work of Statecraft Inc., the nation-building company under RED, in advocating for democracy and good governance in Africa. He will later join a panel session on ‘Democracy Building and Good Governance in the 21st Century’ with Aleksandra Gadzala, senior fellow, Africa Center, Atlantic Council; Professor Nicholas Cheeseman, Democracy and International Development, University of Birmingham, and Mark Demesmaeker, Member of the European Parliament.

Founded in 2009, the European Conservatives and Reformists Group is a political group in the European Parliament, with a common cause to reform the European Union on the basis of euro-realism, respecting the sovereignty of nations, and focusing on economic recovery, growth and competitiveness. From its eight founding member-states with 54 MEPs in 2009, the group has grown to become the third largest group in the European Parliament with over 70 members from 19 EU countries hailing from 26 different political parties.