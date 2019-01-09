Red Card Movement (RCM) issues red card to bad governance and irresponsble leaders as she celebrates first anniversary

Suffering from poor Leadership quality & bad governance through cross-carpeting between APC & PDP over the years as well as past APC & PDP stalwarts transforming into members of the newer alternative parties in the past year, RCM is more determined than ever to deliver Good Governance & Responsible Leadership in a New Nigeria of Our Dream.

The most prominent and independent citizens’ movement in Nigeria, RCM is committed over the next few weeks, leading to the presidential, NASS, governorship and state assembly elections, to work with all patriotic Nigerians of voting age and who have their PVC, on swinging votes at the state & National Assemblies , governorship and presidential elections. Restoring Hope where there is hopelessness is the primary task that confronts the RCM and all Nigerians as the APC & PDP continue to play money politics with the future of Nigeria. We are determined to work with patriotic citizens in FIXING our leadership crises and governance failure, through the polls, by voting ONLY emotionally intelligent and detribalized candidates with Capacity, Competence, Character and Courage.

A plan to issue an Expression of Interest to all patriotic Nigerians that would volunteer their time and resources to promote good governance & responsible leadership, checkmate election Malpractice, rigging, vote buying and votes fraud, is underway.

Nigerians in diaspora and at home would rise up to ensure that ethical elections are conducted by INEC, the freest & fairest elections take place and Information Technology is deployed by youths to ensure that Governance and Leadership in Nigeria becomes the responsibility of ALL.

Nigeria belongs to all and must not be allowed to sink belies its current place as one of the poverty capitals of the world. For a country that is blessed with mineral, natural & human resources to be consistently abused by an elite clique of corrupt leaders is the sad recurring decimal that needs to be addressed as Nigeria decides in 2019. If we are deliberate with our votes, a beneficial disruption is possible, that can replace the present regime that has performed below average.

The RCM shall focus on 1. Election Fraud 2. Election Malpractice 3. Rigging 4. Vote Buying and 5 Voter Fraud.

If we FIX our leadership crises and bad governance, corruption can be reduced to the barest minimum and Nigeria can be great again.

Signed:

Dr. Tony Akabuno

&

Nkiruka Omorotionmwan

(Co-chairs of RCM)