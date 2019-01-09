Article

The Event Xperience Africa maiden edition is set to hold this January and we can’t wait

The inaugural edition of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) is set to hold from 15 – 17 January, 2019 in Lagos. Tagged BE MORE…DO MORE…INSPIRING NEW FRONTIERS, the conference will bring together professionals from across Africa to discuss industry imperatives, growth opportunities, and global trends.

 The conference which is targeted at event and allied industry professionals and beginners, will feature curated classes, networking sessions, and panel sessions with speakers and topics which include the business components of event management (finance, legal, branding and marketing), leveraging technology, professionalism beyond craft and creativity, hospitality and creating memorable events, attaining global excellence and more.

 Organised by Nigeria’s pioneer event planner and founder of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, TEXA is designed for event planners, designers and decorators, concert and show producers, bakers/caterers, audio visual experts (lighting, cinematographers, photographers, screens etc.), entertainment specialists (musicians/bands, dancers) and other service providers in the event space. Other professionals poised to benefit from the conference are corporate stakeholders such as brand and corporate communications managers as well as experiential marketing companies.

 

Speakers include Ibukun Awosika, the Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Plc., and international industry veterans such as Lebanese wedding planner and designer, Ziad Nassar (Once Events); United States-based event planner, Chioma Dure (Dure Events), and Dubai-based wedding planner, Zainab Alsalih (Carousel Weddings and Events).

 Also speaking are industry icons such as Yewande Zaccheus, Edi Lawani, Steve Babaeko, Jide Odukoya, Bovi, Dj Obi, DJ Spinall, Tosan Jemide (of Cakes by Tosan), and other renowned speakers.

 For more information and registration details, please visit www.texaafrica.com

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

