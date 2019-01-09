Article

BAFTA 2019: ‘Black Panther’ has been nominated for Special Visual Effects

This year’s British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were announced in London early Tuesday ahead of the ceremony on February 10. Quite unsurprisingly, Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster movie Black Panther got a nomination for Special Visual Effects, and it will be vying for the win with another Marvel comic movie property Avengers: Infinity War, First Man, Ready Player One, and Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald.

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is a visual masterpiece and one of the movie’s biggest challenge was the creation of the rich nation of Wakanda — it had to feel like a real place, so the VFX teams worked closely with production design and even took a scouting trip to Africa. One of the more technically demanding settings was Warrior Falls, designed by production designer Hannah Beachler and inspired by the Oribi Gorge in South Africa. Black Panther is in strong competition and we are keeping our fingers crossed. Check out the full list of the BAFTA nominations here.

