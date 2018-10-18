Here are all the winners from the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards has ended!

Comedian/actor DeRay Davis hosted Tuesday’s (Oct. 16) show and Cardi B ended up the night’s biggest winner – going home with four prizes.

Lil Wayne, who just released his album Tha Carter V, was honoured with the I Am Hip Hop Award.

See all the winners below:

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar – “Loyalty” feat. Rihanna

Migos – “Walk It Talk It” feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

WINNER: Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Drake – Scorpion

J. Cole – KOD

Migos – Culture II

WINNER: The Carters – Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Dave Meyers & The Little Homies

Director X

Eif Rivera

Hiro Murai

WINNER: Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

MVP of the Year

WINNER: Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Travis Scott

Producer of the Year

Ben Billions

DJ Esco

DJ Mustard

Metro Boomin

WINNER: Pharrell Williams

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”

Blocboy JB – “Look Alive” feat. Drake

Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Post Malone – “Rockstar” feat. 21 Savage

WINNER: The Carters – “Apes**t”

Single of the Year

WINNER: “Apesh*t” – Produced by Pharrell (The Carters)

“God’s Plan” – Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)

“I Like It” – Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

“Nice for What” – Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)

“This Is America” – Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blocboy JB

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Rich the Kid

WINNER: XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape

WINNER: BlocBoy JB – Simi

Future – Beast Mode 2

Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up

Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded

Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)

WINNER: Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)

Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)

Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track

WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Lecrae – “I’ll Find You” feat. Tori Kelly

Meek Mill – “Stay Woke” feat. Miguel

N.E.R.D – “1,000” feat. FUTURE

DJ of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Envy

DJ Drama

WINNER: DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

WINNER: Cardi B

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App

ALLHIPHOP

Complex

Hot New Hip Hop

WINNER: Worldstar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

WINNER: Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott