Here are all the winners from the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards has ended!
Comedian/actor DeRay Davis hosted Tuesday’s (Oct. 16) show and Cardi B ended up the night’s biggest winner – going home with four prizes.
Lil Wayne, who just released his album Tha Carter V, was honoured with the I Am Hip Hop Award.
See all the winners below:
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar – “Loyalty” feat. Rihanna
Migos – “Walk It Talk It” feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
WINNER: Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Drake – Scorpion
J. Cole – KOD
Migos – Culture II
WINNER: The Carters – Everything Is Love
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Dave Meyers & The Little Homies
Director X
Eif Rivera
Hiro Murai
WINNER: Karena Evans
Lyricist of the Year
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
MVP of the Year
WINNER: Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Travis Scott
Producer of the Year
Ben Billions
DJ Esco
DJ Mustard
Metro Boomin
WINNER: Pharrell Williams
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”
Blocboy JB – “Look Alive” feat. Drake
Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Post Malone – “Rockstar” feat. 21 Savage
WINNER: The Carters – “Apes**t”
Single of the Year
WINNER: “Apesh*t” – Produced by Pharrell (The Carters)
“God’s Plan” – Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)
“I Like It” – Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)
“Nice for What” – Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)
“This Is America” – Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blocboy JB
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Rich the Kid
WINNER: XXXTentacion
Best Mixtape
WINNER: BlocBoy JB – Simi
Future – Beast Mode 2
Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up
Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded
Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)
WINNER: Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)
Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)
Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
Impact Track
WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Lecrae – “I’ll Find You” feat. Tori Kelly
Meek Mill – “Stay Woke” feat. Miguel
N.E.R.D – “1,000” feat. FUTURE
DJ of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Envy
DJ Drama
WINNER: DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
WINNER: Cardi B
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Travis Scott
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
ALLHIPHOP
Complex
Hot New Hip Hop
WINNER: Worldstar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
WINNER: Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
