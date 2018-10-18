Here are all the winners from the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards has ended!

Comedian/actor DeRay Davis hosted Tuesday’s (Oct. 16) show and Cardi B ended up the night’s biggest winner – going home with four prizes.

Lil Wayne, who just released his album Tha Carter V, was honoured with the I Am Hip Hop Award.

See all the winners below:

Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar – “Loyalty” feat. Rihanna
Migos – “Walk It Talk It” feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
WINNER: Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott

Album of the Year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Drake – Scorpion
J. Cole – KOD
Migos – Culture II
WINNER: The Carters – Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Dave Meyers & The Little Homies
Director X
Eif Rivera
Hiro Murai
WINNER: Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott

MVP of the Year
WINNER: Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Travis Scott

Producer of the Year
Ben Billions
DJ Esco
DJ Mustard
Metro Boomin
WINNER: Pharrell Williams

Best Collabo, Duo or Group
21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”
Blocboy JB – “Look Alive” feat. Drake
Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Post Malone – “Rockstar” feat. 21 Savage
WINNER: The Carters – “Apes**t”

Single of the Year
WINNER: “Apesh*t” – Produced by Pharrell (The Carters) 
“God’s Plan” – Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)
“I Like It” – Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)
“Nice for What” – Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)
“This Is America” – Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blocboy JB
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Rich the Kid
WINNER: XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape
WINNER: BlocBoy JB – Simi
Future – Beast Mode 2
Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up
Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded
Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)
WINNER: Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)
Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)
Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track
WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Lecrae – “I’ll Find You” feat. Tori Kelly
Meek Mill – “Stay Woke” feat. Miguel
N.E.R.D – “1,000” feat. FUTURE

DJ of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Envy
DJ Drama
WINNER: DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
WINNER: Cardi B
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
ALLHIPHOP
Complex
Hot New Hip Hop
WINNER: Worldstar
XXL

Hustler of the Year
WINNER: Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott

Tags:

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 17, 2018

Don Jazzy, DJ Cuppy, Rudeboy, Frank Edwards, Toke Makinwa others nominated for The Beatz Awards 2018 | See full list

The Beatz Awards celebrating the core of music in Nigeria and recognizing the triumphs and successes of the creative minds ...

Chinedu Okafor October 16, 2018

Here’s our pick of the best Naija songs of the 2000’s.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane, back to the golden age of Nigerian music, where more than two artists ...

Chinedu Okafor October 15, 2018

We need more relationships like Drake has with LeBron James [WATCH]

It has been a pretty sweet year for rap artist Drake, as he enjoys massive success for his latest album ...

Chinedu Okafor October 5, 2018

Fans demand justice for XXXTentacion as police reveal details

Florida rapper Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, popularly known as XXXTentacion was gunned down in a motorcycle dealership on June 18, ...

Editor October 1, 2018

On CTRL+M, Maka takes SZA’s signature sound and makes it her own

2017 was the year of SZA. The American singer had been bubbling under for nearly half a decade, and after ...

Chinedu Okafor September 27, 2018

Wizkid has lessons for everyone, especially for the cast of the LooseTalk Podcast

“Terrible journalism.” Let’s talk about it na. Osagie, in a podcast on Monday, proved just how unprincipled and senseless one ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail