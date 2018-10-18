Entertainment Roundup: Davido expands his 30BG empire; Diddy and Cassie part ways after 10 years | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Davido expands his empire from music to motorsports

The singer announced he has ventured into motorsports.

He wrote on Instagram, standing beside a car ready for an auto race, “We not into music only we do motorsports now so follow @chillingmotorsports for update 30BG lifestyle.”

Cardi B ends up as the biggest winner at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards

The American rapper won four prizes and Lil Wayne, who just released his album Tha Carter V, was honoured with the I Am Hip Hop Award.

Check out the full list of winners here.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie part ways

The 48-year-old rapper and producer and 32-year-old singer and model, whose full name is Cassie Ventura, split several months ago.

The decision was amicable and they remain friends,” a source told PEOPLE. “Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career.”

Ariana Grande quits social media after parting ways with Pete Davidson 

Ariana Grande announced she will be taking a break from social media following her split from fiance Pete Davidson.

The singer and Saturday Night Live comedian reportedly called off their engagement on Sunday following a whirlwind romance and, just two days later, Ariana confirmed she will be stepping away from the internet in order to process it.

Kim Kardashian is back! posing with a naked male model

Taking to Twitter Wednesday, Kim shared the image, taken by fashion photographer David LaChappelle, in which she’s on all fours on a lounge as a naked male model holds up a fancy mirror to the reality star.

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

