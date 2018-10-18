The Big 5: Akpabio dares Saraki, says Senate Leadership must change; Court bars APC from submitting list of candidates in Delta | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring:

Former Minority Leader and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West, Godswill Akpabio has called for the reconstitution and restructuring of the Senate — in line with the numerical strength of parties.

Speaking at a news conference after Wednesday’s plenary where he was temporarily barred by Senate President Bukola Saraki from making contributions over issues of seating arrangement, Akpabio stressed that “the majority must always preside over the minority,” threatening to stop contributing during plenary unless his desired change is carried out.

“I did not just move like that, I was a (Minority) Leader in the Senate. I resigned my position in order to show that, yes, I meant business. Let others who also have positions in the Senate who wish to also cross carpet from one political party to another also resign their positions and take a cue from what Godswill Akpabio did,” he said.

A Federal High court in Asaba on Wednesday restrained the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from submitting the list of all party candidates for the 2019 elections from Delta to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the ruling delivered by Justice Toyin Adegoke, he ordered the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, the APC, INEC, factional chairman of the party in the state – Prophet Jones Erue and the plaintiff to maintain status quo and desist from submitting any list of candidates from Delta State from the two factions to INEC till the substantive suit filed was heard.

“Parties shall maintain status quo as of today, the 17th day of November, 2018. That is the order of this court,” Adegoke ruled.

The Federal Government on Wednesday approved the issuance of $2.9 billion in Eurobonds.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, made this known to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, as she explained that the approval would lead to the implementation of external borrowing plan captured in the 2018 budget.

She added that the FEC also gave an approval for payment to transaction parties, for which the sum of N460billion had been released for capital projects as at two weeks ago.

The state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has berated the Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 22 governorship election, Ademola Adeleke,over his statement accusing the police of conniving with the APC to stop him from retrieving his “stolen mandate.”

APC Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy in the state, Kunle Oyatomi, in a statement on Wednesday, described it as “immature, pedestrian and patently wrong for the PDP candidate to accuse the APC and police of conspiring to deprive him of the ability to prosecute his own case, adding that the Senator was too much engrossed in entertainment to find the time to understand how the tribunal and the court processes work.”

“Senator Ademola Adeleke should face his problem squarely and stop looking for props and excuses to justify his inadequacies. APC did not ask him to commit the examination fraud,” he said.

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Muhammed Isah as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) along with six others as members of the bureau.

The upper house however failed to confirm Danjuma Sado (South-South), Ganiyu Hamzat (South-West) and Vincent Nwanli (South-East) as members, with the Chairman of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Sam Anyawu, explaining that 39-year old Sado was rejected since he did not meet the required age, as the CCB Act, states that appointees shall, at the time of appointment, be not less than 50 years.

Two other nominees, Ganiyu Hamzat and Vincent Nwanli, he said, were not confirmed as members because they did not show up for the screening.