Oby Ezekwesili’s presidential bid is a game changer – Oluremi Sonaiya

Former KOWA Party (KP) Presidential candidate, Oluremi Sonaiya has thrown her support behind the #Hope2019 campaign of Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili.

According to Sonaiya, Ezekwesili’s foray into politics is one of the best things that has happened to Nigeria owing to her pedigree.

“When a person like Oby throws in her hat into this whole contest, for me, that is a game changer. I am in support of her candidature,” Sonaiya said on an online interview program, State Affairs.

The author of the book, One Woman’s Race said that she is willing to exit the race and support Ezekwesili, who is running on the Allied Congress Party of Nigerian (ACPN) platform, to lead the vanguard.

“I had earlier said that if I emerged as the candidate for my party and Ezekwesili comes up, I will step down,” Sonaiya reiterated.

Ezekwesili, who is a former Minister of Education and Solid Minerals, is the leading female candidate in the 2019 presidential race. Her #Hope2019 campaign is focused on lifting over 80 million Nigerians out of poverty and making prosperity possible for every Nigerian citizen.