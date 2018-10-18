Oby Ezekwesili’s presidential bid is a game changer – Oluremi Sonaiya

Ezekwesili

Former KOWA Party (KP) Presidential candidate, Oluremi Sonaiya has thrown her support behind the #Hope2019 campaign of Obiageli ‘Oby’  Ezekwesili.

According to Sonaiya, Ezekwesili’s foray into politics is one of the best things that has happened to Nigeria owing to her pedigree.

“When a person like Oby throws in her hat into this whole contest, for  me, that is a game changer. I am in support of her candidature,” Sonaiya said on an online interview program, State Affairs.

The author of the book, One Woman’s Race said that she is willing to exit the race and support Ezekwesili, who is running on the Allied Congress Party of Nigerian (ACPN) platform, to lead the vanguard.

“I had earlier said that if I emerged as the candidate for my party and Ezekwesili comes up, I will step down,” Sonaiya reiterated.

Ezekwesili, who is a former Minister of Education and Solid Minerals, is the leading female candidate in the 2019 presidential race. Her #Hope2019 campaign is focused on lifting over 80 million Nigerians out of poverty and making prosperity possible for every Nigerian citizen.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 18, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Davido expands his 30BG empire; Diddy and Cassie part ways after 10 years | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 18, 2018

The Big 5: Akpabio dares Saraki, says Senate Leadership must change; Court bars APC from submitting list of candidates in Delta | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring: Former Minority Leader and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West, Godswill Akpabio ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 17, 2018

The Late 5: Voting Buhari, shortest route to Igbo Presidency – Igbo APC Leaders; Atiku pledges 40% youth and women representation in cabinet | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 17, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 17th of October

Follow the links to read up the stories on YNaija:   Senate directs CBN to suspend ATM card maintenance charges ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 17, 2018

Former Minister, Alhassan allegedly storms APC Secretariat, retrieve items she donated to the party

Immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, on Wednesday, retrieved items she donated to the secretariat of  the Taraba chapter ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 17, 2018

Senate directs CBN to suspend ATM card maintenance charges

The Nigerian Senate has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to direct commercial banks to increase the maximum amount ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail