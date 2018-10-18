AMAA 2018: Nse Ikpe-Etim has been announced as host for the second time

On Monday, organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards announced Nse Ikpe-Etim as host for its 14th edition. This will be the second time the actress will be hosting, having done so last year when the awards ceremony was held in Lagos. The actress will be joined by Rwandan comedian and radio presenter Arthur Nkusi, who also happens to be a former Big Brother Africa contestant.

Up until now, Ikpe-Etim has been away from the spotlight and her social media has been relatively inactive, but this doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy. She is in the upcoming television series Shagayas and Clarks, now past post-production, a spinoff of the 2015 movie The Visit. Nse Ikpe-Etim has an impressive AMAA record in the context of nominations: Best Actress in a Leading Role for the movies Reloaded (2009), Mr. and Mrs. (2012), and Fifty (2016).

This year’s nominations were announced in August at the Wheatbaker, Hotel Ikoyi, Lagos, with movies like Lost Cafe, Isoken and Ojukokoro in the race. The 14th edition of the AMAAs will hold on October 20 in Kigali, Rwanda, and the awards is sponsored by the Rwanda Convention Bureau, Rwandair, the Rwandan Development Board, the Radisson Blu Hotel and Kigali Convention Center.