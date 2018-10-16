‘Hustle’ season 3, episode 2 recap: A lesson in relationship scams

Last night’s episode of Hustle was still without reality star Tobi Bakre, but it reintroduced a familiar face – Maurice Sam aka Acid. Played by Chukwuka Anozie, Acid has been away in America and returns to Nigeria, showing up in Dayo and Ochuko’s small apartment. But he is not alone. His fiancée, an Alabama-based Nigerian woman but fairly old, is right by his side. What’s particularly interesting about the scene is that we don’t know this specific information at the time. Dayo and Ochuko are excited to see their friend, but their faces drop when Acid introduces his wife-to-be.

Her name is Sue and she is played by Tunbosun Aiyedehin (Hakkunde, Moth to a Flame). Sue speaks with a twisty American accent, the same type that Acid has adopted via this stay in America. Dayo and Ochuko are infatuated by his new personality, cushioned with wealth, but they can’t fathom why he is in a relationship with a woman old enough to be his mother. Worse still, on the verge of marrying her.

As the episode progresses, other unpalatable aspects of Sue begin to unravel: she’s territorial and possessive of Acid, barnising Dayo and Ochuko from the room so that they sleep in the hallway, or outside beside the water tank. She’s rude to Mama Sekinat, whose first meeting with Acid comes across to Sue as though Mama Sekinat is flirting with him. Everyone is concerned for Acid, who has now taken to washing Sue’s underwears and pacifying her whenever she gets angry or temperamental.

Turns out that Acid is only with Sue for her money. But the reality is that he is in a romance fraud that Sue created to scam him. The episode ends with this revelation as Sue successfully completes her mission, leaving a distraught, wailing Acid receiving emotional support from his friends. There are a lot of things that can be improved on Hustle. In particular, the delivery of jokes and better acting. I have also realised that Seun Ajayi isn’t particularly a good source of comic fuel; leave that to Elvis Poko, who professionally is a stand-up comedian. But he doesn’t have comedic timing, and so every joke dispensed feels rushed. It will be interesting to see how the show will utilise Tobi Bakre once introduced, fingers crossed.