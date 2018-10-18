Playboy boxer, Mayweather hints at possible fight with undefeated UFC Featherweight champion

California-based news website, TMZ caught up with Floyd Money Mayweather and he had some interesting things to say.

Asked about his plans going forward, he stated that he wouldn’t mind a rematch with Conor McGregor. When asked about Khabib, and if he was interested in a fight, he stated that he very much was, claiming that the fight would bring in a huge audience and make a lot of money, and he only fights with fighters that bring in huge numbers, which is good for the growth of MMA. This development is coming days after Khabib gave a hint that he would want a fight with Mayweather.

He also commended UFC president Dana White on the job he was doing, contributing to the growth of combat sports.

Although nothing is official yet, and we are yet to get word from Khabib’s camp, Mayweather proclaims that he is interested and talks of a possible fight have already begun. “I’m my own boss. So I can’t say what going on Khabib’s end, but on my end we can make it happen,” he said.

The interview has gotten a few reactions, with many UFC and Boxing fans itching to see another boxing/UFC bout happen again.

 

