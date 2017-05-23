Manchester Arena attacker has been identified – Theresa May

by Azeez Adeniyi

UK Prime Minsiter Theresa May has said the Manchester Arena attacker has been identified but more investigations will be done before releasing his name.

A bomb had exploded at the Manchester Arena during a concert held by Ariana Grande on Monday night.

May said, “The police and security services believe they know the identity of the perpetrator but at this stage of their investigations we cannot confirm his name.

[Read Also: 19 DEAD, 50 INJURED IN SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK AFTER ARIANA GRANDE’S CONCERT AT MANCHESTER ARENA]

“The police and emergency services have as always acted with great courage and on behalf of the country I want to express our gratitude to them – they acted in accordance with the plans they have in place and the exercises they conduct to test those plans and they performed with the utmost professionalism.”

About 22 people were reportedly killed while 59 others were injured in the blast.