19 dead, 50 injured in suspected terror attack after Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Nineteen people have been killed and about 50 injured in a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena, BBC reports.

The blast which happened on Monday followed a pop concert by US singer, Ariana Grande.

The police in the area have confirmed that it is a terrorist attack, which took place in the arena’s foyer, while there are reports that it might have been carried out by a suicide bomber.

In reaction, the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has suspended her general election campaigning and is expected to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee later, saying, “We are working to establish the full details” of what had happened in Manchester.

She added, “All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected”.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija Tracklist | Suspected terror attack reported in Manchester Arena | DPR to spend N828m on travels, others | More stories

Entertainment Roundup: Explosion kills 19, leaves 50 wounded at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert, Tinubu funds repatriation of Moji Olaiya’s remains | More stories

“I am so sorry” | Ariana Grande heartbroken after Manchester Arena explosion