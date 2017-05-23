19 dead, 50 injured in suspected terror attack after Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Nineteen people have been killed and about 50 injured in a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena, BBC reports.

The blast which happened on Monday followed a pop concert by US singer, Ariana Grande.

The police in the area have confirmed that it is a terrorist attack, which took place in the arena’s foyer, while there are reports that it might have been carried out by a suicide bomber.

In reaction, the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has suspended her general election campaigning and is expected to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee later, saying, “We are working to establish the full details” of what had happened in Manchester.

She added, “All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected”.