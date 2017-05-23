2017 Budget: DPR to expend N828m for travels, others

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), is expected to spend N828.53 million on travels; local and international, software acquisition, research and development, fire prevention equipment, and others in 2017.

The total appropriation for the DPR was cut from N33.761bn, as earlier proposed by the executive arm, to N33.734bn.

Vanguard News reports that ‘many of the capital items listed by the DPR in the 2017 budget were already appropriated for in the 2016 budget, with huge amounts allocated to them’.

The bill proposes that the DPR would spend N155 million on the purchase of computers; N139.906 million for the purchase of firefighting equipment; N234.4 million for research and development, and N83 million for computer software.

[Read Also:] Don’t sign the 2017 budget, Falana tells Osinbajo

In the 2016 Appropriation Act, research and development and software acquisition gulped N98.041 million and N366.218 million respectively and N163.636 million was for the purchase of firefighting equipment.

The DPR explains that the N155 million proposed for computers includes the procurement, installation and configuration of same for better ICT standards. While the N139.906 million budgeted for the purchase of firefighting equipment was for the complete renovation and upgrade of fire and gas protection systems at DPR headquarters, Lagos (two adjacent buildings) to safety audit compliance.

While N69.34 million was budgeted for the procurement, installation and deployment of Wide Area Network (WAN) at its headquarters in Lagos in 2016, another N33.04 million is budgeted for the same purpose in 2017.

The DPR has also budgeted N180 million to upgrade the National Production Monitoring System (NPMS), notwithstanding that N106.176 million was budgeted for same in 2016.