Pres. Trump denies “reports” that he named Israel source of sensitive information leaked

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

President Trump, Monday, denied reportage that he leaked highly confidential information to Russia in Israel.

According to CNN, Trump told reporters in Jerusalem, “Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name ‘Israel’. Never mentioned it during that conversation. They were all saying I did. So you had another story wrong. Never mentioned the word ‘Israel’.”

Trump was reacting to a story by the Washington Post that said Trump had disclosed sensitive information to Russian foreign minister in a meeting at the Oval office. The New York Times in reporting the ‘leak’ cited anonymous sources who claimed that the information disclosed by Trump was from the United States trusted ally Israel. Still, no publication pointed fingers at President Trump for mentioning “Israel”.

The disturbing part of this denial by the President is that by making such open statement, he’s also indirectly confirming that he did disclose sensitive information to the Russians BUT he just did not utter the word Israel.

Due to the sensitivity of the information, the White House urged all mainstream media organisations not to report the exact information President Trump disclosed.