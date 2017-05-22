On notorious Trump tape: It wasn’t ‘locker room talk’ -Billy Bush

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

Acording to Politico, NBC host Billy Bush has refuted President Trump’s apology concerning the viral “Access Hollywood” tape on which Trump described in lewd detail the perks of being a celebrity. The then candidate Trump allowed went on to talk about how he could assault women sexually because he was a celebrity but later issued an apology referring to it as “locker room talk.”

Over the weekend, Bush described in a detailed interview by The HollyWoodReporter, how the backlash from the tape led to a downward spiral of his career and how he had to stay at a self-help retreat in California for a week.



Referring to Trump’s apology, he said “I’m in a lot of locker rooms, I am an athlete, and no, that is not the type of conversation that goes on or that I’ve participated in.”

He attributed Trump’s statements to being typical of his controversy loving personality saying “when he said what he said, I’d like to think if I had thought for a minute that there was a grown man detailing his sexual assault strategy to me, I’d have called the FBI,” Politico reports

According to Bush, the situation had changed his outlook and made him more interested in standing for women rights.

Bush also expressed regret that he didn’t show strength of character in the interview, “Looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic,” he said.

He said he had not been in communication with Trump since before the start of the 2016 presidential campaign.