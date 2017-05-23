Dasukigate: EFCC seizes 18 houses from Dasuki’s associate

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has, as reported seized 18 houses in an estate allegedly belonging to Alh. Aliyu Usman, an associate of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

According to The Punch, the antigraft agency has placed, ‘EFCC, Keep Off!’ on the 18 terrace houses in the estate located at Mbora District, Abuja. It was also alleged that Usman used part of the money to buy a three bed-roomed flat at OAU Quarters, Wuse 2, Abuja.

A committee constituted to probe contracts awarded by the NSA from 2011 to 2015 had last year indicted more than 300 companies and prominent citizens including serving and retired officers of the armed forces.