“I am so sorry” | Ariana Grande heartbroken after Manchester Arena explosion

by Omoleye Omoruyi

US singer, Ariana Grande, has expressed her shock following the suspected terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena during her concert.

About 19 people are reported to have died in the attack which happened outside the Arena.

The singer though physically unhurt, took to Twitter to express her sorrow, saying, “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

broken.

Her manager, Scooter Braun, also said, “Our hearts are broken.

“Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

“We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

“We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives.

“We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

The arena was filled with thousands of the 23-year old singer’s fans at the time of the blast.