Entertainment roundup: Ariana Grande apologizes for ‘7 Rings’ controversy; Kate Henshaw joins international judges on CBS’ new talent show ‘The World’s Best’ | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Ariana Grande apologizes for ‘7 Rings’ controversy

Following the release of her new single 7 Rings off her upcoming album Thank U, Next, which induced an uproar for appropriating black culture, Ariana Grande has issued an apology, saying it was never ”her intention to offend anyone.”

Kate Henshaw joins international judges on CBS’ new talent show ‘The World’s Best’

Kate Henshaw will be one of the international judges on CBS’ new talent show The World’s Best. Hosted by James Corden, the talent competition series will feature “elite acts from around the globe competing for a $1 million prize and the title of The World’s Best.” Henshaw joins American judges include Drew Barrymore, RuPaul, and Faith Hill.

Netflix releases trailer for Chiwetel Ejiorfor directorial debut ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’

Before its premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Netflix released a trailer of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, a directorial debut from Nigerian-British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. The movie will arrive Netflix on March and it’s an adaption of William Kamkwamba’s bestselling novel of the same, originally published in 2009.

[Spoiler Alert!] Season finale of Skinny Girl in Transit ends with Mide crashing Tiwa’s bridal shower

The season finale of Skinny Girl in Transit season 5 has Mide crashing Tiwa’s bridal show to give her an update on the DNA test. Also, Derin has a surprise change of heart and makes an attempt to mend things with Tiwa.