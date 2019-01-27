Article

Kate Henshaw is giving us election season vibes in the teaser for upcoming political movie ‘4th Republic’

Kate Henshaw is on a roll. During the week the actress joined international judges on CBS’ new talent show The World’s Best, with Drey Barrymore, Fauth Hill and RuPaul already on board. Also, she will take the lead in a political movie situated in our wildly churning election season, wherein President Buahri is being named as a dictator for suspending the beleaguered Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen. Like this ongoing political drama in our country, the teaser trailer for the new Henshaw vehicle tows a similar line.

Titled 4th Republic, the story revolves around Henshaw’s political ambition and the familiar crisis and violence that follow with a new administration. There’s sabotage and rigging, and the scene in which gunmen intimidate the electorate is acutely resonant. The cast ensemble includes Bimbo Manuel, Sani Muazu, Eyinna Nwigwe, Linda Ejiofor, and Yakubu Mohammed.

4th Republic is produced by Bem Peever and co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju,with Ishaya Bako helming the movie as director. No cinema release date has been announced yet but here’s the trailer below.

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 26, 2019

Get your tissues ready because the trailer for Chiwetel Ejiofor’s ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ will devastate you

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, the much-talked-about directorial debut from Chiwetel Ejiofor, now finally has a trailer released by ...

Bernard Dayo January 24, 2019

Ifan Michael’s ‘Foreigner’s God’ has resumed shooting but its star studded cast might be a recipe for disaster

Ifan Michael’s Foreigner’s God has been on the film radar since March 2018, with the release of teasers and flower-tinged ...

Bernard Dayo January 23, 2019

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde wants you to know that most of the movies she nominated made the Oscars’ nominees list

As the announcement of the 91st Oscars nominations still reverberates through the film world and on social media, with movies ...

Wilfred Okiche January 23, 2019

Review: Enyinna Nwigwe and Bimbo Akintola in dull, nondescript Baby Steps

Enyinna Nwigwe headlines this dramatic comedy about a chronic bachelor whose playboy lifestyle is jolted into reset mode when he ...

Bernard Dayo January 22, 2019

M.I. is giving us a movie this year and our hearts are joyful

Rap titian M.I. is coming for Nollywood this year, making an announcement on his Instagram on Tuesday that one of ...

Bernard Dayo January 21, 2019

John Boyega is set to produce South African crime thriller ”God is Good” and we are not ready

John Boyega has been linked to a couple of movie projects since last year, some of which will allow the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail