Kate Henshaw is giving us election season vibes in the teaser for upcoming political movie ‘4th Republic’

Kate Henshaw is on a roll. During the week the actress joined international judges on CBS’ new talent show The World’s Best, with Drey Barrymore, Fauth Hill and RuPaul already on board. Also, she will take the lead in a political movie situated in our wildly churning election season, wherein President Buahri is being named as a dictator for suspending the beleaguered Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen. Like this ongoing political drama in our country, the teaser trailer for the new Henshaw vehicle tows a similar line.

Titled 4th Republic, the story revolves around Henshaw’s political ambition and the familiar crisis and violence that follow with a new administration. There’s sabotage and rigging, and the scene in which gunmen intimidate the electorate is acutely resonant. The cast ensemble includes Bimbo Manuel, Sani Muazu, Eyinna Nwigwe, Linda Ejiofor, and Yakubu Mohammed.

4th Republic is produced by Bem Peever and co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju,with Ishaya Bako helming the movie as director. No cinema release date has been announced yet but here’s the trailer below.