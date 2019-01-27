Article

Osinbajo comes under heavy criticism for shunning live interview on #RubbinMinds

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has come under heavy criticism for failing to appear on YNaija TV‘s widely publicized flagship show #RubbinMinds where he was scheduled to be interviewed on burning issues in the polity.

With a good number of young people in the country eager to listen to the Vice President tuned into Channels TV as we gathered from their reactions on Twitter, the host of the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced via his Twitter handle that the Vice President won’t be showing up at the programme as earlier advertised, due to matters arising.

The announcement subsequently drew the disappointment of the youth who took to their various social media platforms to register their displeasure over the development.

Following the development, a number of Nigerians on Twitter have accused the Vice President of shunning the interview because he could not defend President Muhammadu Buhari‘s alleged unconstitutional suspension of the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen over allegations of failure to declare his assets. This is coming barely a week after Osinbajo (who himself is a Professor of Law and two-time Commissioner for Justice in Lagos) had at a legal conference recently, claimed that the President was not aware of the petition against the suspended CJN, suggesting that the institutions concerned were not directed from the Presidency to take up the case of CJN Onnoghen despite the unprecedented speed with which the case was prosecuted.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande,  however said that the exigencies of campaign timing made it impossible for Osinbajo to appear on the show as scheduled, adding that the Presidency was working with the producers of the programme to reschedule his participation.

 

