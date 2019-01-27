Osinbajo comes under heavy criticism for shunning live interview on #RubbinMinds

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has come under heavy criticism for failing to appear on YNaija TV‘s widely publicized flagship show #RubbinMinds where he was scheduled to be interviewed on burning issues in the polity.

With a good number of young people in the country eager to listen to the Vice President tuned into Channels TV as we gathered from their reactions on Twitter, the host of the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced via his Twitter handle that the Vice President won’t be showing up at the programme as earlier advertised, due to matters arising.

Due to some matters arising, our proposed guest @ProfOsinbajo, will no longer be appearing on #RubbinMinds today. Sincere apologies to our viewers. We will keep everyone posted on any future updates. — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) January 27, 2019

The announcement subsequently drew the disappointment of the youth who took to their various social media platforms to register their displeasure over the development.

At this point, ever move is strategic. What will they gain from interacting with Ebuka who'll ask serious questions? Lol. They'll rather wave brooms on a podium while illiterate Nigerian youth flock out to die in stampedes.#RubbinMinds — S. M. Lawal (@TheMolash) January 27, 2019

They said PYO wasn't going to show up and mans did exactly what was expected. Prof. Yemi "Amaka" Osibanjo #RubbinMinds — Ólúwáchuckz (@Ceee_heych) January 27, 2019

Pastor @ProfOsinbajo dodged #RubbinMinds because 'maybe' he was disappointed in himself that all this is happening in his face and he couldn't follow the truth path No man is really a man of God until he is bestowed with power and he didn't misuse it — Alfa Sheu (@Usmanashafe) January 27, 2019

Following the development, a number of Nigerians on Twitter have accused the Vice President of shunning the interview because he could not defend President Muhammadu Buhari‘s alleged unconstitutional suspension of the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen over allegations of failure to declare his assets. This is coming barely a week after Osinbajo (who himself is a Professor of Law and two-time Commissioner for Justice in Lagos) had at a legal conference recently, claimed that the President was not aware of the petition against the suspended CJN, suggesting that the institutions concerned were not directed from the Presidency to take up the case of CJN Onnoghen despite the unprecedented speed with which the case was prosecuted.

I was going to trade @CNNSotu for #RubbinMinds today. But Professor Yemi Osinbajo didn't show up. He knows that what President Buhari did was reckless & there was no way he would sit before Ebuka and justify such recklessness. — Chidi H. Lemchi (@HLemchi) January 27, 2019

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, however said that the exigencies of campaign timing made it impossible for Osinbajo to appear on the show as scheduled, adding that the Presidency was working with the producers of the programme to reschedule his participation.

Sincere apologies that VP Osinbajo cant make 'Rubbing Minds' this afternoon on Channels TV. Being a live programme, the exigencies of campaign timing make it impossible for VP to appear on show as scheduled today. We're working with producers to reschedule his participation ASAP — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) January 27, 2019