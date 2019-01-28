The Big 5: Protesters give Buhari seven days to recall suspended CJN Onnoghen; PDP plans to disrupt 2019 elections – El Rufai | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

Protesters give Buhari seven days to recall suspended CJN Onnoghen

Following the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen by Buhari last week Friday, protesters gathered outside the Lagos office of Channels Television on Sunday and gave Buhari a week to reinstate Walter Onnoghen. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was due to appear for an interview on Rubbin’Minds on Channels TV but cancelled due to campaign commitments.

Ngige criticizes Ohaneze for endorsing Atiku

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has described the endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by the Ohaneze Ndigbo as partisan. Ngige said what played out was a mere congregation of party men, that hurriedly took a decision without due consultation of the real Ime-Obi Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Tribunal to give judgement on Ekiti gov. election on Monday

The Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja will, on Monday, deliver judgment on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress flag bearer, Governor Kayode Fayemi, in the July 14, 2018 election.

INEC names 116 domestic groups, 28 foreign bodies as 2019 elections observers

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday announced the names of 144 observers that will monitor the 2019 general elections. INEC, however, threatened to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct.

PDP plans to disrupt 2019 elections – El Rufai

Governor of Kaduna Nasir El Rufai has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is planning to disrupt the forthcoming 2019 election because of what he describes as the party’s imminent defeat.