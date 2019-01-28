Article

SAG Awards 2019: ‘Black Panther’ wins outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Black Panther has just picked up its latest win at last night’s 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honours the best film and television performances of the year. Ryan Coogler’s superhero epic — which stars Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and more — claimed the top film prize at Sunday night’s ceremony, beating out fellow nominees A Star Is BornBlacKkKlansmanBohemian Rhapsody, and Crazy Rich Asians.

This win is coming just a week after the movie made history – becoming the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. The Marvel blockbuster also racked up seven nominations, including Best Editing and Best Original Song. Black Panther is already having an impressive movie award season and we can’t how to see how it will perform at the Oscars.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 27, 2019

Kate Henshaw is giving us election season vibes in the teaser for upcoming political movie ‘4th Republic’

Kate Henshaw is on a roll. During the week the actress joined international judges on CBS’ new talent show The ...

Bernard Dayo January 26, 2019

Get your tissues ready because the trailer for Chiwetel Ejiofor’s ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ will devastate you

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, the much-talked-about directorial debut from Chiwetel Ejiofor, now finally has a trailer released by ...

Bernard Dayo January 24, 2019

Ifan Michael’s ‘Foreigner’s God’ has resumed shooting but its star studded cast might be a recipe for disaster

Ifan Michael’s Foreigner’s God has been on the film radar since March 2018, with the release of teasers and flower-tinged ...

Bernard Dayo January 23, 2019

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde wants you to know that most of the movies she nominated made the Oscars’ nominees list

As the announcement of the 91st Oscars nominations still reverberates through the film world and on social media, with movies ...

Wilfred Okiche January 23, 2019

Review: Enyinna Nwigwe and Bimbo Akintola in dull, nondescript Baby Steps

Enyinna Nwigwe headlines this dramatic comedy about a chronic bachelor whose playboy lifestyle is jolted into reset mode when he ...

Bernard Dayo January 22, 2019

M.I. is giving us a movie this year and our hearts are joyful

Rap titian M.I. is coming for Nollywood this year, making an announcement on his Instagram on Tuesday that one of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail