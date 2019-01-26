Article

‘We are seriously concerned’ | UK, U.S. embassies react to Buhari’s suspension of CJN Onnoghen

The British High Commission in Nigeria has expressed serious concern over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

In a statement by the High Commission published Saturday on its website, it raised concerns about the constitutionality of the executive branch’s suspension of the chief officer of the judiciary in line with what it said has been heard from a wide range of credible and independent voices, including in the Nigerian legal profession and civil society.

Noting that it respects Nigeria’s sovereign authority and its right to adjudicate on constitutional provisions, it however stressed that as friends of the Nigerian people, it observed that the timing of the action, especially at a time so close to national elections, gives cause for concern.

“It risks affecting both domestic and international perceptions on the credibility of the forthcoming elections. We, along with other members of the international community, are following developments closely.”

It further encouraged all actors to maintain calm and address the concerns raised by the development through due process, demonstrating their commitment to respecting the constitution and the impartial administration of the rule of law.

“We further urge them to take steps to ensure that elections take place in an environment conducive to a free, fair and peaceful process,” the statement read.

Similarly, the Embassy of the United States has said it is deeply concerned by the impact of the executive branch’s decision to suspend and replace the Chief Justice and head of the judicial branch without the support of the legislative branch on the eve of national and state elections.

A statement issued on Saturday by the embassy, said it noted widespread Nigerian criticism that the decision is unconstitutional and undermines the independence of the judicial branch, adding that it undercuts the stated determination of government, candidates, and political party leaders to ensure that the elections proceed in a way that is free, fair, transparent, and peaceful – leading to a credible result.

“We urge that the issues raised by this decision be resolved swiftly and peacefully in accordance with due process, full respect for the rule of law, and the spirit of the Constitution of Nigeria. Such action is needed urgently now to ensure that this decision does not cast a pall over the electoral process,” the statement read.

