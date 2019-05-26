The YNaija Cover – the Weekend Roundup

Check out our weekend stories and lots more using the links below:

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 24, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 24th of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories and analyses on trending topics: The Big 5: Court fixes June 24 ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 23, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 23rd of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories:     The Big 5: Electricity generation falls to 2,616MW, six plants ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 22, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 22nd of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories and analyses on topical issues:   The Big 5: Wike offered me ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 21, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 21st of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories: The Late 5: Naira Marley arraigned, remanded in prison; Tribunal dismisses Adelabu, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 20, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 20th of May

Check out our latest stories using the links below:         The Big 5: Buhari incapable of stopping Boko ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 17, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 17th of May

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories and more: How can we escape the stupidity of Okon’s ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail