The YNaija Cover – the Weekend Roundup

Check out our weekend stories and lots more using the links below:
Tags: Bello Mutalla, INEC, Kayode Fayemi, NGF, nigeria governors' forum, supreme court, Theresa May, Weekend Roundup, YCover, Zamfara
About The Author
Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.
Leave a reply