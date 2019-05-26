From Rema’s ‘Dumebi’ to the surprise drop of ‘Tradition’ by Runtown, here are the videos and trailers you might have missed during the week

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Paramount Pictures release teaser trailer for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

Look, the teaser trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate may have some questionable CGI but Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor is back! Also, Dark Fate reunites producer James Cameron, Connor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger since the original was released in 1984. This latest iteration in the franchise features Mackenzie Davies as a half-cyborg going against Gabriel Luna as the Terminator. Well, finger crossed as the movie hits theaters November 1, 2019.

Akwaeke Emezi’s debut novel “Freshwater” set to be adapted into TV series

Akwaeke Emezi‘s impressive debut novel Freshwater is set to be developed as TV series for FX, the television network home to the comedy-drama Atlanta. The novel centers around a young woman Ada, a Nigerian student in her final year of college who finds out that she has three spirits living in her subconscious. They eventually take control of her, threatening to ruin her life and sanity.

Emezi will write and executive produce the project along with Tamara P. Carter. FX Productions will produce with Kevin Wandell and Lindsey Donahue overseeing the project for FX.

Rema releases video for ‘Dumebi’

Mavin Records’ latest signee Rema dropped the video for Dumebi on Wednesday, off his Iron Man EP released back in March. The video has a slouchy, teenage vibe to it, and really appropriate for Gen Zs.

Runtown returns with surprise-release EP, ‘Tradition’

Do surprise-release albums still work? Runtown tried it, surprise-releasing his highly-anticipated Tradition EP on Friday, seven days before schedule. The EP features production from Del B, Spellz, Elputo and Ransom Beats. Stream the EP below:

Netflix release latest teaser for Stranger Things 3

Another look at Stranger Things 3 was released this week and it’s all about Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and his summer job of being a lifeguard at the pool. I really don’t like Billy as a character but in the teaser, there’s something unpalatable about him being objectified by older women as he walks past shirtless. Montgomery’s character is barely 18. Yuck.

Anyway, the new season arrives Netflix July 4, 2019.